"He's awake!" - Former Universal Champion sends an ominous message nearly a month after shocking WWE release

A former WWE Universal Champion was released earlier in the month of May and has been somewhat active on social media. Now, the top star sent an ominous message on Instagram.

Ad

That superstar is none other than the fan favorite - The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman. As you know, Strowman was unfortunately released by WWE in early May 2025, along with some other huge names like Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler. While the releases were NXT-heavy, there were still some names on the list that were stunning, and Strowman was at the top of that, along with Dakota Kai.

Braun Strowman essentially asked fans if he had their attention and sent an ominous message by saying:

Ad

Trending

"He’s awake!!!!!!! Do I have your attention. Time to make the ground shake when I walk again!!!! #Monster #unstoppable #freak #titan."

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

Fans will be eagerly awaiting to see what is next for the former Universal Champion. Surprisingly enough, he's set to still have an association with WWE via the Everything on the menu with Braun Strowman show, which will air on the USA Network.

Expand Tweet

It was a really unfortunate situation for Strowman. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Strowman's high salary was a major factor in his release, especially in proportion to how he was being utilized on television. He essentially suffered for negotiating a higher salary upon his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More