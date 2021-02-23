"Becoming undeniable" - Samoa Joe lauds current WWE RAW Superstar [Exclusive]

Last night at WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley dropped the United States Championship in a triple threat match to Riddle without taking the pin.

Later on in the night, he was the catalyst that caused Drew McIntyre to lose the WWE Championship to The Miz. It was a very eventful night for The Chief Hurt Officer, and Samoa Joe was at ringside calling it all on commentary.

Joe sat down today with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino to talk about all things WWE. When the subject of Lashley came up, Joe had nothing but praise to shower upon the RAW Superstar. He believes this is the best version of Lashley he's ever seen.

"I've had experiences with Bobby Lashley in several different places, and I know that this is the best version of Bobby Lashley I've ever seen in my life. Just the focus, hyper-aggressive all over his opponents. I mean, he's a presence out there, and I mean, he's at the point where Bobby Lashley is becoming undeniable. And I think, despite the results of the United States title match. You know Bobby's asserted himself onto a new plane, a new level, and, you know, Drew McIntyre has a lot of problems to deal with now."

My full conversation with @SamoaJoe for @SKWrestling_ is now available! #WWERAW



- His new series Grit and Glory debuts this week

- #EliminationChamber fallout

- Plus an update on his in-ring career https://t.co/AdQtdz7XRn — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) February 22, 2021

Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley have history before WWE

Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley are no strangers to one another. They went toe to toe multiple times in IMPACT Wrestling over the years.

The two have only faced off once in WWE. They were on opposite teams back at the 2018 edition of Survivor Series when Joe returned to in-ring competition. However, you have to believe that these two men will face each other one-on-one for the first time in a WWE ring.

If that doesn't get you excited, you should go back and watch some of their previous matches in IMPACT Wrestling. We're pretty sure that will change your mind.

I’ve been saying for YEARS.



If you want a fight, I’ll fight you.



If you can handle pain, I’ll fight you.



If you can’t, I don’t wanna work with you.



No more needs to be said. https://t.co/TLEhI2YH6u — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 21, 2021

Are you excited about Bobby Lashley's WWE direction over the last couple of months? Do you think he will defeat The Miz on the road to WrestleMania to become WWE Champion for the first time? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

