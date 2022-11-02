"He’s the bigger star"- WWE fans believe Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Logan Paul possibly dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns is at the height of his power in WWE. Backed by The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over two years. Logan Paul, meanwhile, has had just two outings inside the squared circle.

Although the YouTuber has fared well in both his matches, The Head of the Table is unlike any other wrestler he has come across. While a section of fans believe Paul will find it tough to defeat Reigns, there are some who think the social media megastar could do the unthinkable at Crown Jewel.

Check out some of the reactions to Logan Paul possibly winning the world title at Crown Jewel below:

ThatOneGuyAaron™ @Dizzle541 @ZexalsTV @wrestlelamia He could win the title and then Austin theory cashes in. Jey uso or Sami Zayn interference could cost reigns the title @ZexalsTV @wrestlelamia He could win the title and then Austin theory cashes in. Jey uso or Sami Zayn interference could cost reigns the title

Nicholas @NicholasLightTV @wrestlelamia I speak for everyone when I say Logan Paul should win both titles @wrestlelamia I speak for everyone when I say Logan Paul should win both titles

CoryChrist1 @ChristCory1 @wrestlelamia I'm going to say agree to disagree should Roman Reigns need to lose the title's, Yes I think Roman needs to lose those title's but by the hands of Logan Paul, No because Logan Paul only had like two matches under his belt he's not ready to be a World Champion @wrestlelamia I'm going to say agree to disagree should Roman Reigns need to lose the title's, Yes I think Roman needs to lose those title's but by the hands of Logan Paul, No because Logan Paul only had like two matches under his belt he's not ready to be a World Champion

Josh Effect @noquestiondark @wrestlelamia Please for the love of anything good and decent yes. Im tired of this pathetic excuse of a title reign. Its not impressive if you're barely ever defending it. Period, point blank, no excuses, no if's, and's or but's. @wrestlelamia Please for the love of anything good and decent yes. Im tired of this pathetic excuse of a title reign. Its not impressive if you're barely ever defending it. Period, point blank, no excuses, no if's, and's or but's.

NinersState @NinersState @wrestlelamia Yes he’s the bigger star. Roman wrestles once every 6 months, Paul can do the same. @wrestlelamia Yes he’s the bigger star. Roman wrestles once every 6 months, Paul can do the same.

Pirate @Ka1zoku_ @wrestlelamia Logan Paul is a bigger star than mid reigns. Nobody can touch him. Roman could never be the box office mega star that he is on his best day. Roman could never lace Logan Paul's boots.Logan winning is what's best for buisness. @wrestlelamia Logan Paul is a bigger star than mid reigns. Nobody can touch him. Roman could never be the box office mega star that he is on his best day. Roman could never lace Logan Paul's boots.Logan winning is what's best for buisness.

Nathaniel Lopez 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @NateFury801 @wrestlelamia No but @LoganPaul should be able to push it to the limit, I have this this crazy feeling that Logan can pull of a classic with @WWERomanReigns . The Tribal chief is an artist and I think that if Logan puts in the work they can make a master piece. @wrestlelamia No but @LoganPaul should be able to push it to the limit, I have this this crazy feeling that Logan can pull of a classic with @WWERomanReigns . The Tribal chief is an artist and I think that if Logan puts in the work they can make a master piece.

DreDre @_Iamthebaddest @wrestlelamia Yes because Wwe is about being different seizing the opportunity and becoming the best I think Logan Paul could be the one to do it @wrestlelamia Yes because Wwe is about being different seizing the opportunity and becoming the best I think Logan Paul could be the one to do it

daniel @TheGroovyRed @wrestlelamia It would be a very WWE thing to do. And while I think it would work and he would propel into mega heel status. I think it'd better to give him an uphill babyface fight where he ultimately loses. Give us a reason to care about Logan first. @wrestlelamia It would be a very WWE thing to do. And while I think it would work and he would propel into mega heel status. I think it'd better to give him an uphill babyface fight where he ultimately loses. Give us a reason to care about Logan first.

Chris idle @Chrisidle4 @wrestlelamia Logan Paul shocks Roman reigns and then Austin theory cashes in only to lose to Bray Wyatt. @wrestlelamia Logan Paul shocks Roman reigns and then Austin theory cashes in only to lose to Bray Wyatt.

One Twitter user even suggested The Maverick could lose on November 5 to win the title at WrestleMania in April, where Jake Paul might come out to celebrate with him:

LLV @PzJayy00 @wrestlelamia Na have a rematch at Mania where Logan wins the main event than Jake comes out to celebrate holding his world titles also. @wrestlelamia Na have a rematch at Mania where Logan wins the main event than Jake comes out to celebrate holding his world titles also.

young tyleezy @orientalheat @wrestlelamia idk. maybe wwe pulls the unthinkable and let logan win just to lose it to theory @wrestlelamia idk. maybe wwe pulls the unthinkable and let logan win just to lose it to theory

idea trader 🌐 @needless_input @wrestlelamia For one the titles and stretch that chaos. Plus it would bring a title back to Raw. @wrestlelamia For one the titles and stretch that chaos. Plus it would bring a title back to Raw.

Darryl Tubbs @DarrylTubbs @wrestlelamia Maybe for the wwe championship not the universal title @wrestlelamia Maybe for the wwe championship not the universal title

Janja50 @yata50



From a buisness standpoint I would also be very good for publicity. @wrestlelamia Is it wrong that I kinda want to say yes just to see the IWC's response to Logan Paul holding the most well known championship in wrestling. 🤔From a buisness standpoint I would also be very good for publicity. @wrestlelamia Is it wrong that I kinda want to say yes just to see the IWC's response to Logan Paul holding the most well known championship in wrestling. 🤔From a buisness standpoint I would also be very good for publicity.

Jeff Jarrett was in favor of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

While Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns for the world title may not sit well with everyone, the YouTube megastar has been backed by many fans and critics alike.

Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett stated that The Maverick winning at Crown Jewel would "work in every kind of way."

"The Paul kid becoming champion, I think would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia]. But look, online audiences are talking about it." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Paul recently showcased his strengths as he took out Jey Uso on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. According to Paul Heyman, the YouTuber has "steel pins" inserted in his hands, which gives him an unfair advantage. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns will not stop at anything to retain his title at Crown Jewel. With The Bloodline by his side, defeating The Tribal Chief could be an uphill battle for Paul. It remains to be seen who will walk out of the Saudi Arabia event as the undisputed world champion.

Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off below and let us know!

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes