"He’s the bigger star"- WWE fans believe Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Logan Paul possibly dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.
Roman Reigns is at the height of his power in WWE. Backed by The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over two years. Logan Paul, meanwhile, has had just two outings inside the squared circle.
Although the YouTuber has fared well in both his matches, The Head of the Table is unlike any other wrestler he has come across. While a section of fans believe Paul will find it tough to defeat Reigns, there are some who think the social media megastar could do the unthinkable at Crown Jewel.
Check out some of the reactions to Logan Paul possibly winning the world title at Crown Jewel below:
One Twitter user even suggested The Maverick could lose on November 5 to win the title at WrestleMania in April, where Jake Paul might come out to celebrate with him:
Jeff Jarrett was in favor of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel
While Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns for the world title may not sit well with everyone, the YouTube megastar has been backed by many fans and critics alike.
Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett stated that The Maverick winning at Crown Jewel would "work in every kind of way."
"The Paul kid becoming champion, I think would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia]. But look, online audiences are talking about it." [H/T WrestleTalk]
Paul recently showcased his strengths as he took out Jey Uso on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. According to Paul Heyman, the YouTuber has "steel pins" inserted in his hands, which gives him an unfair advantage. However, this has not been confirmed yet.
Roman Reigns will not stop at anything to retain his title at Crown Jewel. With The Bloodline by his side, defeating The Tribal Chief could be an uphill battle for Paul. It remains to be seen who will walk out of the Saudi Arabia event as the undisputed world champion.
Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off below and let us know!
Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here