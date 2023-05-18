"He's boring to watch" - Fans think Roman Reigns' title run is one of the worst in WWE Championship's history

While Roman Reigns has a massive following, a section of fans are unhappy with his run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
The Tribal Chief is less than ten days away from achieving the unthinkable distinction of having the gold across his waist for a mammoth 1000 days. While he was expected to drop the title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, WWE swerved fans by having Reigns retain the gold.
Moreover, a recent report has suggested that Roman Reigns may have an even more relaxed schedule going forward as he attempts to make inroads into Hollywood. This has only further enraged his critics, who have been vocal about him being a part-time champion and for rarely defending it at Premium Live Events.
A Twitter user recently shared a post asking fellow users to name the lowest moment in WWE Championship's history. As expected, fans came in droves into the comment section and made their displeasure known about The Bloodline leader's neverending Undisputed Universal Championship reign.
Check out the reactions below:
Bill Apter wants a rematch between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE
On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Seth Rollins needs to get back to the top of the card by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.
He added that this would give The Visionary enough momentum to go ahead and set up a rematch with Roman Reigns, whom he defeated via DQ at Royal Rumble 2022.
"I think Seth Rollins has to win at Night of Champions. I really do. I love AJ, and I think AJ is a great wrestler, [an] old school wrestler, but I think Seth Rollins needs to be back in that prime spot to go up against, somehow, make it happen, a former Shield member again, Roman Reigns. I think people still wanna see that," said Bill Apter.
Reigns will also be in action at Night of Champions, where he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
