"He's boring to watch" - Fans think Roman Reigns' title run is one of the worst in WWE Championship's history

While Roman Reigns has a massive following, a section of fans are unhappy with his run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief is less than ten days away from achieving the unthinkable distinction of having the gold across his waist for a mammoth 1000 days. While he was expected to drop the title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, WWE swerved fans by having Reigns retain the gold.

Moreover, a recent report has suggested that Roman Reigns may have an even more relaxed schedule going forward as he attempts to make inroads into Hollywood. This has only further enraged his critics, who have been vocal about him being a part-time champion and for rarely defending it at Premium Live Events.

A Twitter user recently shared a post asking fellow users to name the lowest moment in WWE Championship's history. As expected, fans came in droves into the comment section and made their displeasure known about The Bloodline leader's neverending Undisputed Universal Championship reign.

Steve Jarøch @IlyaDangle @JustTalkWrestle The current reign is the lowest point. I remember Austin or Rock would have constant title matches on just random Smackdowns, now we the fans have been force fed Roman for years and it’s horrible. He’s boring to watch, his gimmick sucks yet will be HoFer for no reason but Vince @JustTalkWrestle The current reign is the lowest point. I remember Austin or Rock would have constant title matches on just random Smackdowns, now we the fans have been force fed Roman for years and it’s horrible. He’s boring to watch, his gimmick sucks yet will be HoFer for no reason but Vince

Luis Gonzalez @HuskerLu23 @JustTalkWrestle The current run of Roman and the entire run of Brock. Both all time greats but being part timers and not defending it on a weekly basis sucks @JustTalkWrestle The current run of Roman and the entire run of Brock. Both all time greats but being part timers and not defending it on a weekly basis sucks

Billy Thee 𖤐 G.O.A.T.𖤐 🐐🏴‍☠️ @PlayZeeGame @JustTalkWrestle Current. It doesn't feel like a championship run, more like the title is held captive. All the while we pad numbers while it is NOT defended. Now we may surpass history making title runs, from people who DID defend it, who destroyed their bodies while doing so... @JustTalkWrestle Current. It doesn't feel like a championship run, more like the title is held captive. All the while we pad numbers while it is NOT defended. Now we may surpass history making title runs, from people who DID defend it, who destroyed their bodies while doing so...

Chris Howell @Tenchu40 @JustTalkWrestle Hard to argue against Roman. I mean he rarely defends it. Night of Champions, so obviously he will be defending it? Nope. Right now it's more of a prop than it is a "championship" @JustTalkWrestle Hard to argue against Roman. I mean he rarely defends it. Night of Champions, so obviously he will be defending it? Nope. Right now it's more of a prop than it is a "championship"

TKPunk2016 #BringBackAliyah #FridayNightBoujee @TKPunk2016 @Jascha421 @JustTalkWrestle Yeah, he's WORSE than Brock was cause Brock only took 1 WORLD title hostage Roman has both & forced USA/FOX to force WWE to bring back the WHC. @Jascha421 @JustTalkWrestle Yeah, he's WORSE than Brock was cause Brock only took 1 WORLD title hostage Roman has both & forced USA/FOX to force WWE to bring back the WHC.

Bill Apter wants a rematch between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Seth Rollins needs to get back to the top of the card by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

He added that this would give The Visionary enough momentum to go ahead and set up a rematch with Roman Reigns, whom he defeated via DQ at Royal Rumble 2022.

"I think Seth Rollins has to win at Night of Champions. I really do. I love AJ, and I think AJ is a great wrestler, [an] old school wrestler, but I think Seth Rollins needs to be back in that prime spot to go up against, somehow, make it happen, a former Shield member again, Roman Reigns. I think people still wanna see that," said Bill Apter.

Reigns will also be in action at Night of Champions, where he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Do you think The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Universal Title has become stale now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

