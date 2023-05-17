Roman Reigns should have a massive rematch against former WWE Champion, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Bill Apter wants Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 and then set up a rematch against Roman Reigns.

While The Tribal Chief has stood tall over all the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challengers, Rollins is an anomaly on the list. When The Messiah challenged Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022, The Bloodline leader refused to release Rollins from the Guillotine Choke, despite the latter grabbing the rope. Hence, the bout ended in a disqualification.

Though fans assumed it was only a matter of time before Seth Rollins would square off against Roman Reigns again, the rematch hasn't materialized yet.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter first mentioned that Rollins needs to defeat AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He added that the momentum Seth Rollins would gain from this would allow him to set up a rematch with Reigns.

"I think Seth Rollins has to win at Night of Champions. I really do. I love AJ, and I think AJ is a great wrestler, [an] old school wrestler, but I think Seth Rollins needs to be back in that prime spot to go up against, somehow, make it happen, a former Shield member again, Roman Reigns. I think people still wanna see that," said Bill Apter. (20:30 - 20:58)

Seth Rollins took a shot at Roman Reigns on this week's WWE RAW

WWE has been subtly dropping hints about Reigns and Rollins' rematch. On this week's RAW, The Visionary seemingly took a dig at The Tribal Chief when he said some people cared more about protecting their own brand than ensuring the industry's growth. While he didn't namedrop Roman Reigns, the dig was clearly aimed at the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Even on last week's SmackDown, WWE hinted Reigns was coming for the World Heavyweight Championship when he glanced at the title while walking back. It's safe to say that all these hints aren't for nothing and could result in a massive match between two former Shield stablemates down the line.

