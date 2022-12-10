Braun Strowman and former US Champion Ricochet are still good friends, as per the latter's comments on After The Bell.

The Monsters of All Monsters made his WWE return not long ago and is now a mainstay on SmackDown. A short while ago, Strowman posted a controversial tweet stating that fans didn't care about high-flying wrestlers. He insultingly addressed these wrestlers as "floppy floppers."

Strowman's tweet led to a massive backlash, and WWE also referenced it on its weekly programming. Strowman later lost to the high-flying Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup tournament semi-finals.

Shortly after, Ricochet spoke up about Strowman during his recent appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. He clarified that he simply called Strowman out with a "little post," and there is no heat between them. He added that the two wrestlers are cool with each other:

"I don't really put too much thought in it. He's still my friend. I just put a little post to call him out. [We're] still cool.. I don't really care what anybody says about me. Because I know ... when I walk out there, all the kids are going to be like, 'That's my guy.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Braun Strowman's defeat was met with a mostly positive reaction from fans

Most fans on social media seemed ecstatic over Braun Strowman losing to the much smaller Ricochet in a singles match. Strowman's comments about high-flyers didn't sit well with fans, and his defeat was dubbed by many as him getting a comeuppance for his tweet.

Strowman deleted the tweet after facing massive backlash and shared another tweet explaining his intentions behind posting the original comment. Here's what he wrote:

"Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt."

Interestingly, Strowman deleted the second tweet as well after fans didn't seem satisfied with his explanation. In addition to fans, several wrestlers called him out for outrageous comments about his fellow performers.

