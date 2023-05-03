"He's a bully" - Matt Riddle takes shot at a member of The Bloodline ahead of WWE Backlash

Matt Riddle admitted that a member of The Bloodline is a thorn in his side and called him a bully ahead of WWE Backlash this Saturday.

He recently returned to WWE television after disappearing following a brutal attack by Solo Sikoa last December on RAW. The Original Bro will be teaming up with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos in a 6-man tag team match at the PLE.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle discussed Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. He called The Enforcer a bully and claimed he was a thorn in his side.

"Before he (Solo Sikoa) hurt me, I brought some bongos out and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit, but Solo wouldn't play them. The guy is just no fun, he's just frowning all the time. And the worst part like I said, he's a bully. He takes advantage of people when they are not expecting it and he doesn't play fair. The thing about The Bro, The Bro plays fair, he plays rough, and plays tough. But I play fair. But he does kind of put a thorn in my side, but at the end of the day I'm going to put the beats on Solo this Saturday and I'm going to have a big old smile," said Matt Riddle.

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle calls The Bloodline 'a group of bullies' ahead of Backlash

Since his return in April, Matt Riddle has joined Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the fight against The Bloodline.

During his latest interview on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle referred to The Bloodline as a group of bullies and highlighted how they like to isolate a superstar when they attack them.

"With The Bloodline, these guys at the end of the day, and I know we say that about other people, but The Bloodline is a group of bullies that literally try to pick and mame people when they are by themselves when they are isolated. That is what they did when I faced Solo (Sikoa) in that No DQ (match), and that what Solo was trying to do to Sami and Kevin when they were facing The Usos," said Matt Riddle.

The 37-year-old will have another chance to get revenge on Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline this Saturday at Backlash. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Riddle following the WWE Draft, as The Bloodline stays on SmackDown, and Matt will remain on RAW.

