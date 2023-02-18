"He's not coming out of there alive"- WWE Universe reacts to Montreal crowd's explicit chants against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns garnered massive heat in Montreal on SmackDown ahead of his match against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber. The live crowd had a particularly explicit chant against The Tribal Chief, which caused a huge uproar among the internet wrestling community.

Sami Zayn's ongoing storyline with The Bloodline has skyrocketed his popularity among fans. The Underdog From The Underground will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of his hometown of Montreal, Canada, on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was present on SmackDown this week, where he sent a final message to Reigns ahead of their eventual showdown. While The Tribal Chief was not present on the blue brand, the live crowd made their feelings towards him known with a "F**k you Roman" chant.

Wrestling fans from all around the world also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:

Joey @MaddawgJoey @WrestlingNewsCo And the Canadians have spoken on who the next winner of the WWE Universal Champion should be after #EliminationChamber @SamiZayn I really hope the titles change tonight that’s what’s best for business @TripleH the WWE Universe has spoken. At least break up the titles! @WrestlingNewsCo And the Canadians have spoken on who the next winner of the WWE Universal Champion should be after #EliminationChamber @SamiZayn I really hope the titles change tonight that’s what’s best for business @TripleH the WWE Universe has spoken. At least break up the titles!

Jared Aviet @TheRaginAsian92 @WrestlingNewsCo Real emotion. Passion. Heart. Intrigue. - Just some of the words that come to mind witnessing this INCREDIBLE moment. @WrestlingNewsCo Real emotion. Passion. Heart. Intrigue. - Just some of the words that come to mind witnessing this INCREDIBLE moment.

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @WrestlingNewsCo People are tired of @WWE constantly pushing Roman, Sami needs to win at EC or that storyline would be a complete miss @WrestlingNewsCo People are tired of @WWE constantly pushing Roman, Sami needs to win at EC or that storyline would be a complete miss

Timothy Crabb @deathgrind21 @WrestlingNewsCo Just wait to roman beats him tomorrow unless papa h changes his mind for mania @WrestlingNewsCo Just wait to roman beats him tomorrow unless papa h changes his mind for mania

Max @LMaxwelld @WrestlingNewsCo I have a bad feeling about this. Sami about to be the new Bret. Montreal Screwjob II, it seems. @WrestlingNewsCo I have a bad feeling about this. Sami about to be the new Bret. Montreal Screwjob II, it seems.

Michael Cutcher @michael_cutcher @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns might as well go full Shawn Michaels mode at the elimination chamber. The heat would be nuclear! @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns might as well go full Shawn Michaels mode at the elimination chamber. The heat would be nuclear! https://t.co/BpqMHwmeIV

Sami Zayn commented on his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will have a chance to make history at Elimination Chamber as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The SmackDown star has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do so in front of his home fans in Montreal, Canada.

Speaking about the bout ahead of WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Zayn insisted that he'll come out of the match as a star, no matter the result:

"It would be very hard to walk out of this match a loser, no matter what the result of the match is. If I win, forget about it. That place goes crazy and I'm launched into the next stratosphere. You're beating 'the guy.' Even if that's not the outcome, if it's some sort of draw, God knows what happens, even if I lose, whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it's infectious."

He added:

"Anytime I've done anything in Montreal, the love that I've gotten in Montreal, it's contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too." (H/T fightful)

Roman Reigns recently surpassed 900 days as the Universal Champion. He has also been the WWE Champion for nearly a year and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, there has been dissension within the Bloodline over the last few weeks, which could work in Sami Zayn's favor on Saturday.

