The landscape of The Bloodline changed drastically on the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania as Solo Sikoa seemingly declared himself the new Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, a popular star is excited for the potential debut of a new member in France.

Jacob Fatu has been the talk of the town as the star reportedly signed with WWE a while back, and many believe that he will officially debut for the promotion and join his cousins on the main roster. AEW's Thunder Rosa also believes that the star might debut in France at WWE Backlash 2024.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on the Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa spoke highly of Jacob Fatu's work from the independent scene. She believes the star will do wonders in the promotion. Moreover, she's curious to see how the management develops his character alongside his cousins.

"If it happens, I hope he's barefoot like I really do. That's Jacob Fatu for y'all; he's crazy. For those who don't know who Jacob Fatu is, you guys are in for a treat, even if he does a quarter of what he does on the independent scene. He's just so violent. He's just so full of energy, and he's so good at what he does. I'm very excited to see what he's going to do and if they're going to give him the microphone, if he's going to be able to talk, or if he's going to be a hitter or a hammer. I'm just very curious to see how they're going to develop him as a new character." [2:20 - 3:02]

Tama Tonga joined The Bloodline and got moved to Friday Night SmackDown during WWE Draft 2024

Tama Tonga has been a decorated star on the independent scene and in Japan for several years before he left it for a shot at the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's new regime.

The star received a monster push under the new regime as he aligned with Solo Sikoa during his hostile takeover of The Bloodline. He made a statement by joining the faction and eliminating Jimmy Uso on the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

During the annual WWE Draft, The Bloodline got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in the third round. Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Tama Tonga will be on the blue brand for the foreseeable future.

What are your thoughts on Tama Tonga? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback