"He is damaged goods" - The Undertaker would have refused to work with current RAW star, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE RAW roster has many names that would have had dream matches against the icons from the past. While Gunther vs. The Undertaker is a great matchup on paper, Vince Russo explained why most big guys would have refused to face The Imperium leader after this week's RAW.

The Intercontinental Champion faced Sami Zayn in their first-ever TV singles match on RAW. WWE didn't give Gunther a clean victory, as he required the help of his stablemates to go over Sami Zayn. However, Vince Russo previously criticized Damian Priest for taking too many losses and was surprised that 50-50 bookings still existed in WWE.

This week, the former writer pointed out an issue with WWE not letting some stars look dominant by not having them convincingly win against top names. Russo was also appalled that Sami Zayn kicked out of pinfall after a Frog Splash, a move that should have certainly gotten the job done for a superstar of Gunther's size.

Vince felt that had The Undertaker, Kane, or Kevin Nash seen something like that unfold during their era, they would refuse to work with the RAW superstar.

"Are you kidding me, Gunther going 50-50 with Sami Zayn? Are you guys out of your freaking minds? Bro, the big splash from the top and Sami Zayn's kicking out? Bro, back in the day, if they would have done that with a big guy and you would have gone to Nash, or you would have gone to 'Taker, or you would have gone to Kane, they would have said, I'm not working with this guy, he's damaged goods." [7:37 - 8:03]

If this were a house show that nobody is seeing, fine!: Vince Russo on Gunther vs. Sami Zayn's WWE RAW match

As stated earlier, Russo's issue with WWE's approach was the 50-50 booking, which he believed stopped the company from creating real superstars.

Russo understood that matches at live events couldn't include spots and moments that might pop the crowd and seem a little over-the-top. He, however, wasn't a fan of seeing things on TV during matches that would make a strong talent look foolish.

Vince Russo further stated that the promotion was making the same mistake with Gunther, as he added below:

"Why are you letting a guy like Gunther go 50-50 with Sami Zayn? What do you think the reasoning is? If this were a house show that nobody is seeing, fine! No problem whatsoever. The only people that are going to see it are the people in the arena. When you're putting this on national television, you're just cutting Gunther's "you know what" right off!" [8:05 - 8:40]

Is Vince Russo right about WWE's presentation of Gunther on this week's RAW?

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes