Paul Heyman has played a role in the careers of many Superstars, past and present, whether it is on-screen or off-screen. The former "advocate" of Brock Lesnar has helped Roman Reigns transition into a heel on SmackDown, while also helping Jey Uso, which Uso himself admitted to recently.

Paul Heyman returned to WWE in 2012 after a six-year hiatus from the company and has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in his second stint with the company, and more recently, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

While speaking to ProSieben MAXX, Jey Uso explained his relationship with Paul Heyman and how he is like an "uncle" to him. The mult-time WWE Tag Team champion said that Heyman has improved him as a performer over the last few months.

"Real tight Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. You know, real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but, that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock [Lesnar], I mean just — [CM] Punk. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, right? Sharpened me as a co-worker, put me on game man. I’m always working and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?" said Jey Uso about Paul Heyman. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Jey Uso joined hands with his cousin Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in October and Uso has been by Reigns' side since to help The Tribal Chief retain the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso with Paul Heyman in the background

Jey Uso's run as a singles star in WWE in 2020

Jey Uso has made a smooth transition to being a singles star in WWE in 2020, which was forced upon him after his brother Jimmy suffered an injury. Jey Uso has had two shots at the Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns, losing both matches, while he was also part of Team SmackDown's team at Survivor Series.