"He's dead now" - WWE star Roman Reigns makes major confirmation

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently in his Tribal Chief era. However, he was not as popular during his Big Dog run before joining The Bloodline storyline.

Ad

Before his 2020 heel turn, the "Big Dog" character was designed to make Reigns the face of the company, but it failed to resonate with fans. The former WWE Universal Champion felt confined by repetitive storylines and a lack of meaningful character evolution, a stark contrast to his current Bloodline persona.

Recently, in an interview with IGN, Roman Reigns reacted to a meme that stated, "If you don't love me at my Big Dog, then you don't deserve me at my Tribal Chief." Responding to it, The OTC confirmed the demise of his Big Dog character. He further asserted that the gimmick had been completely erased from his history.

Ad

Trending

"There is no Big Dog. He's dead now. I don't even see the other guy. He doesn't even exist. It doesn't - didn't happen," said Roman Reigns. [From 01:33 to 01:40]

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Veteran criticizes Roman Reigns' absence from WWE

Seth Rollins took out The Original Tribal Chief at the 2025 Royal Rumble. After both were eliminated, The Visionary delivered two vicious Stomps to Roman Reigns, preventing him from competing in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' IT 100, Disco Inferno criticized the 39-year-old star's infrequent appearances, particularly after his WrestleMania XL loss. The WCW veteran believed the lack of Roman Reigns on WWE's weekly programming hurt the product and flattened his character.

Ad

"Bro, what type of deal does Roman have? He's never on the show. Like how many shows has Roman been on since he lost his match at WrestleMania? He's like one of their biggest stars. There used to be weekly episodic television sitting in the room, those segments. There's no more of that. And the show is suffering because of it. His character is kind of flat right now," Inferno said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE has announced that The Head of the Table will appear on the March 21st and 28th editions of SmackDown in Italy and England, respectively. It will be exciting to see what the company has in store for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, especially with The Rock back in the mix.

Please credit IGN and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback