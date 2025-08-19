  • home icon
  "He's not dead yet, but he should be" - Paul Heyman wishes death on former WWE Superstar on RAW

"He's not dead yet, but he should be" - Paul Heyman wishes death on former WWE Superstar on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:03 GMT
Paul Heyman namedropped multiple ECW legends on this week's WWE RAW. While confronting Jey Uso, he mentioned Sandman, New Jack, Sabu, and other notable names. He also shockingly wished death on Tommy Dreamer.

Jey competed in a chaotic main event against Bron Breakker on the Monday show. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion picked up the win, but the match saw multiple run-ins, as Bronson Reed, CM Punk, LA Knight, and the returning Roman Reigns all got involved. The OTC hit Breakker with a Spear, allowing Jey to connect with a Splash and secure the win.

During his promo earlier in the show, Heyman labelled Dreamer as "late, great", and then stated that he knows the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion isn't dead, but should be.

Check out Heyman's line on RAW:

Paul Heyman gave Roman Reigns' old nickname to Bron Breakker

Paul Heyman gave Roman Reigns' old "Big Dog" nickname to Bron Breakker during this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Oracle stated that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was the future of WrestleMania, and he is also the man who taught Roman Reigns to "Fear The Spear". Paul Heyman said the following:

"For example, The Future of WrestleMania, The Man That Taught Roman Reigns to Fear The Spear, Ladies and Gentlemen, he's the Big Dog, and this is his yard, Bron Breakker."

Breakker won't be in action at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, his stablemates, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed, will be competing in marquee matches.

Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Reed, who has been a menace by stealing Reigns' sneakers, was challenged to a match by the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on this week's RAW.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the Reigns vs. Reed match, but it should be made official soon.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

