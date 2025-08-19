"He's not dead yet, but he should be" - Paul Heyman wishes death on former WWE Superstar on RAW

Paul Heyman namedropped multiple ECW legends on this week's WWE RAW. While confronting Jey Uso, he mentioned Sandman, New Jack, Sabu, and other notable names. He also shockingly wished death on Tommy Dreamer.Jey competed in a chaotic main event against Bron Breakker on the Monday show. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion picked up the win, but the match saw multiple run-ins, as Bronson Reed, CM Punk, LA Knight, and the returning Roman Reigns all got involved. The OTC hit Breakker with a Spear, allowing Jey to connect with a Splash and secure the win.During his promo earlier in the show, Heyman labelled Dreamer as &quot;late, great&quot;, and then stated that he knows the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion isn't dead, but should be.Check out Heyman's line on RAW:Paul Heyman gave Roman Reigns' old nickname to Bron BreakkerPaul Heyman gave Roman Reigns' old &quot;Big Dog&quot; nickname to Bron Breakker during this week's Monday Night RAW.The Oracle stated that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was the future of WrestleMania, and he is also the man who taught Roman Reigns to &quot;Fear The Spear&quot;. Paul Heyman said the following:&quot;For example, The Future of WrestleMania, The Man That Taught Roman Reigns to Fear The Spear, Ladies and Gentlemen, he's the Big Dog, and this is his yard, Bron Breakker.&quot;Breakker won't be in action at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, his stablemates, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed, will be competing in marquee matches.Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Reed, who has been a menace by stealing Reigns' sneakers, was challenged to a match by the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on this week's RAW.WWE has yet to officially confirm the Reigns vs. Reed match, but it should be made official soon.