Paul Heyman says top star is the "Future of WrestleMania" and gives him Roman Reigns' old name on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW, as he decided to accompany three top stars to the ring. He has now stolen Roman Reigns' old name and handed it to a rising name.Heyman has become an icon in the world of wrestling, attaching himself to the top names in the business and then elevating them to achieve some of the best moments of their career. Be it Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or even CM Punk, he has helped some of the most unbelievable athletes in WWE create unforgettable moments.Tonight on RAW, Paul Heyman put his hand around the shoulders of Breakker, and decided to praise him. He said that he was in the ring with some of the Greatest of All Times to ever work in WWE, and included Breakker in that mix. He said that the star was the future of WrestleMania and that he was also the star who taught Roman Reigns to be afraid of his own move, The Spear. He went on to steal Reigns' old name and gave it to Breakker. He said that Breakker was now The Big Dog and that WWE was now his yard.&quot;For example, The Future of WrestleMania, The Man That Taught Roman Reigns to Fear The Spear, Ladies and Gentlemen, he's the Big Dog, and this is his yard, Bron Breakker,&quot; Heyman said.Roman Reigns stopped being the Big Dog back in 2020 when he joined Paul HeymanReigns had the name The Big Dog for most of the beginning of his career in WWE. He was very successful using that moniker, even though the audience was not always behind him during that period.However, when he joined Paul Heyman and turned heel, he abandoned that name and became The Tribal Chief. For most of the last few years, he has used that name to stand out from the crowd and become the most must-see star in WWE. It remains to be seen what he thinks of Breakker getting the name that he once had for himself.