  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman
  • Paul Heyman says top star is the "Future of WrestleMania" and gives him Roman Reigns' old name on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman says top star is the "Future of WrestleMania" and gives him Roman Reigns' old name on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:05 GMT
He has given the name (Credit: WWE.com)
He has given the name (Credit: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW, as he decided to accompany three top stars to the ring. He has now stolen Roman Reigns' old name and handed it to a rising name.

Ad

Heyman has become an icon in the world of wrestling, attaching himself to the top names in the business and then elevating them to achieve some of the best moments of their career. Be it Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or even CM Punk, he has helped some of the most unbelievable athletes in WWE create unforgettable moments.

Tonight on RAW, Paul Heyman put his hand around the shoulders of Breakker, and decided to praise him. He said that he was in the ring with some of the Greatest of All Times to ever work in WWE, and included Breakker in that mix. He said that the star was the future of WrestleMania and that he was also the star who taught Roman Reigns to be afraid of his own move, The Spear. He went on to steal Reigns' old name and gave it to Breakker. He said that Breakker was now The Big Dog and that WWE was now his yard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For example, The Future of WrestleMania, The Man That Taught Roman Reigns to Fear The Spear, Ladies and Gentlemen, he's the Big Dog, and this is his yard, Bron Breakker," Heyman said.
Ad

Roman Reigns stopped being the Big Dog back in 2020 when he joined Paul Heyman

Reigns had the name The Big Dog for most of the beginning of his career in WWE. He was very successful using that moniker, even though the audience was not always behind him during that period.

However, when he joined Paul Heyman and turned heel, he abandoned that name and became The Tribal Chief. For most of the last few years, he has used that name to stand out from the crowd and become the most must-see star in WWE. It remains to be seen what he thinks of Breakker getting the name that he once had for himself.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications