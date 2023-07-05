"He's done nothing since 'Mania," "I don't think there's any other choice" - WWE fans call for top champion to drop title at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is the next big premium live event on the horizon, and the company is looking to book some big matches for the show. It seems like a major title change could occur in Detroit, and most fans favor the rumored move.

Austin Theory has held the United States Championship since winning it at Survivor Series WarGames in November 2022. He has run through top names like Seth Rollins, Edge, and Bobby Lashley to retain his gold for over 220 days.

Fans have witnessed Theory's run get less interesting over the past several weeks. His move to SmackDown hasn't seen him do much, and it looks like the creative team is slowly moving away from pushing the 25-year-old WWE star as champion.

Austin Theory is currently working with Pretty Deadly on SmackDown. The trio is causing havoc on the brand, but their partnership might not last long.

Recent reports suggest that The Unproven One could lose his title at WWE SummerSlam. The creative team could plan for him to drop the title at the premium live event before he undergoes a significant change.

. @Bub3m16 There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam ( @WrestlingBlog_ ). There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam (@WrestlingBlog_). https://t.co/FYInPyyyxJ

Fans reacted to the reports, with most stating that it's time that he loses the title. Theory hasn't done much since winning his big match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, a few think he still has much to offer as a champion.

#WWE twitter.com/bub3m16/status… . @Bub3m16 There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam ( @WrestlingBlog_ ). There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam (@WrestlingBlog_). https://t.co/FYInPyyyxJ I don’t think there’s any other choice, quite frankly. See if he can stay relevant without a title and if not, then that’s really tough because they put a lot of stock into this guy being a superstar in the near future I don’t think there’s any other choice, quite frankly. See if he can stay relevant without a title and if not, then that’s really tough because they put a lot of stock into this guy being a superstar in the near future#WWE twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓽𝓸𝓷🇺🇸 @KOT850v2 @Bub3m16 @WrestlingBlog_ Rightly so… when he first turned into the more serious heel character, he was cooking.. now the food is old and moldy, it’s time to move on @Bub3m16 @WrestlingBlog_ Rightly so… when he first turned into the more serious heel character, he was cooking.. now the food is old and moldy, it’s time to move on

︎🐻 @littlemoonorb @Bub3m16 @WrestlingBlog_ I might be the only one who thinks this, but I think Austin Theory can benefit a run as a babyface @Bub3m16 @WrestlingBlog_ I might be the only one who thinks this, but I think Austin Theory can benefit a run as a babyface 😬

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest . @Bub3m16 There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam ( @WrestlingBlog_ ). There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam (@WrestlingBlog_). https://t.co/FYInPyyyxJ I like Theory but he needs to lose it and get a fresh reset, turn him face, give him solid feuds and build up actual momentum twitter.com/bub3m16/status… I like Theory but he needs to lose it and get a fresh reset, turn him face, give him solid feuds and build up actual momentum twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew twitter.com/bub3m16/status… . @Bub3m16 There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam ( @WrestlingBlog_ ). There are serious internal discussions over Austin Theory losing his US title at SummerSlam (@WrestlingBlog_). https://t.co/FYInPyyyxJ Austin Theory has the potential to be a very huge star. His run on the main roster has been very subpar to say the least. He needs a fresh reset, either going back to NXT, or taking a break and coming back with a new character. #WWE Austin Theory has the potential to be a very huge star. His run on the main roster has been very subpar to say the least. He needs a fresh reset, either going back to NXT, or taking a break and coming back with a new character. #WWE twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

Austin Theory is one of the brightest stars in WWE. At just 25 years old, he has a lot of time to make it big in the company.

WWE could have him drop the title to Sheamus at SummerSlam or put the title on LA Knight. The latter has the fans behind him, and it would be great to see Knight win a big title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE may already have a big rivalry waiting for Sheamus heading into SummerSlam

Austin Theory has had a remarkable run with the United States Championship. However, his recent matches and storylines haven't captured fans' attention since his move to SmackDown.

Fans have seen The Unproven One face off against Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes alongside Pretty Deadly. This angle could lead to his next big assignment heading into SummerSlam.

According to recent reports, the company is discussing a feud between The Celtic Warrior and Theory. They might lock horns for the title next month in Detroit.

"Theory vs. Sheamus after MITB [2023]. Could lead into SummerSlam."

Sheamus has worked hard over the past several months and deserves a run with a significant title. The change could also allow the company to book new rivalries for the gold while Theory is booked for bigger assignments.

Have you grown tired of Austin Theory's United States Championship run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

