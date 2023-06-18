"He's earned the right to have the voice he has" - Natalya addresses WWE legend's controversial comments (Exclusive)

Natalya recently opened up about her uncle and WWE legend Bret Hart's comments about today's wrestlers relying too much on "gore" to sell their rivalries.

Back in April, The Hitman didn't hold back while criticizing the level of "violence and gore" being used on TV, particularly in AEW. He pointed out at Jon Moxley for using a fork to inflict pain on his opponents. The WWE Hall of Famer also raised questions about wrestling's future, saying it was going in a bad direction.

In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya addressed her uncle's comments, which had gone viral among fans. She mentioned it was fine if Bret Hart didn't want to see too much violence and blood every week on TV.

However, Natalya also explained that sometimes the usage of blood takes things a notch higher, citing the example of The Hitman's own iconic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13.

"He doesn't want to see blood every single week on TV. That's fine; that's the way he is. Some people like it, some people don't. But then I think about some of Bret's best matches, and I'm like, the match with Steve Austin. There was blood. It kind of made the match more dramatic, and it was a moment. So I deeply respect whatever Bret is saying. I think he's earned the right to have the voice he has today," said Natalya. [3:04 - 3:31]

Natalya reveals WWE legend Bret Hart inspired Roman Reigns

In the same chat, Natalya also recalled the time when Roman Reigns confessed to her that his biggest inspiration was Bret Hart.

She added though The Tribal Chief himself belongs to a prestigious wrestling family, Anoaʻi, it was watching The Hitman's work that compelled him to make a career in wrestling.

"He told me once we were talking about Bret. He said Bret was the reason why he wanted to do this. He said that because Roman and I both grew up in big wrestling families, and he said to me, 'I was always surrounded by wrestling, but your uncle is why I wanted to do this.' So I definitely acknowledge Roman," said Natalya.

Bret Hart remains one of the most influential WWE wrestlers of all time and continues to inspire a generation of performers through his body of work.

