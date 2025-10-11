"He's eating time" - Cody Rhodes earns harsh criticism from WWE veteran for SmackDown promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted Cody Rhodes' promo. The American Nightmare kicked off SmackDown with a promo segment this week.

He spoke about his upcoming match against Seth Rollins. The champ highlighted how WWE had several top stars like Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and CM Punk who could fill his shoes if he weren't on the show. However, Cody pointed out how, through the years, despite his many laurels, Seth Rollins was never able to get the better of him.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo felt the promo was nothing new. The veteran writer noted that he fast-forwarded through the entire segment because Rhodes was just "killing time" at the start of the show.

"I fast-forwarded through the entire promo. What is Cody Rhodes possibly gonna say that's new? He's not gonna say anything that's new. He's eating time, guys. That's all it is. They've got the show segmented. Okay, segment one Cody Rhodes in-ring 20 minutes. All he's gonna do is go out there and eat 20 minutes of this show. He's not going to say anything that we did not already hear. He is not going to add to the story. He is not gonna tell another chapter of the story. He is not gonna bring the story to another level."

Russo added that there was nothing new or different in Rhodes' tirade against Rollins.

"I did not listen to one word on the promo because I started watching the show an hour later. I already know, they've trained me to know he's gonna say nothing. Nothing is going to happen. The fans are gonna sing. So you know what? I'm gonna hold fast forward down on my remote control until we get through this segment. And that's exactly what I did."

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will collide in a singles match for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake show on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

