"He's the most entertaining guy I have been in the ring with" - Former rival comments on his feud with The Rock (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently looked back at this feud with The Rock, praising the latter for his work inside the ring.

Angle has had several memorable matches with The Brahma Bull in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Olympic gold medalist even won his first WWE Championship by defeating The Rock at No Mercy 2000. However, his reign didn't last for long as he lost the title back to The Great One at No Way Out 2001.

In a conversation with senior journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle heaped praise on The Rock, saying he had a lot of "energy" and "fire."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the Hollywood star was one of the most entertaining performers with whom he shared the ring and also singled out his athleticism.

"Oh, he [Rock] would have a lot of energy, a lot of fire. He's the most entertaining guy I have been in the ring with and the most enthusiastic, a lot of charisma, and what an incredible athlete, especially for his size. He was 6'5" and 260 lbs, and he moved like he was a cat like he was a 150 lbs. So his athleticism really carried him through the WWE," said Kurt Angle," [0:38 - 0:59]

Check out the full video below:

Kurt Angle also praised The Rock's creativity

A few months back, while speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out how creative The Rock was as an in-ring performer.

Angle explained that The Great One's mind was always working and that he consistently came up with innovative ideas and pitches.

"You know what, what’s so great about him is he comes up with so many great innovative ideas. His mind’s always working. You know, you could tell now to this day, how creative he is what he’s able to do with his businesses and his acting. He’s just a really creative guy and I really enjoyed working.”

The Black Adam star is reportedly set to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen whether the rumors will turn out to be true.

What is your favorite match from The Rock and Kurt Angle's feud? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

