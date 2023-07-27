"He's over every place the WWE goes" - Legend comments on LA Knight losing major match (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes that as good as Damian Priest was, WWE would have still booked LA Knight to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

It's no secret that Knight was the favorite to climb the ladder and retrieve the MITB contract. The SmackDown star even came inches close to winning the match, but Priest took him out at the last second and secured the victory.

As expected, fans weren't pleased with this outcome, as LA Knight had tons of support and momentum heading into the London premium live event. Though it's been close to a month to the show, Bill Apter still feels WWE made a mistake by not having the 40-year-old become the Mr. Money in the Bank.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that though Damian Priest was a "fabulous talent," he wished Knight had won.

"Why didn't have him win the Money in the Bank? The fans wanted it. It was he (Damian) and LA Knight at the top of that thing, and they wanted LA Knight. Again, I think Damian Priest is fabulous, and he's gonna be a World Champion, but why didn't they have LA Knight win to appease the fans because he's over every place the WWE goes?" said Bill Apter. [7:11 0 7:32]

Booker T wants WWE to push LA Knight to the moon

A couple of weeks back on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T mentioned how LA Knight was the "perfect throwback" performer who was blurring the line between today and the previous eras of wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer feels Knight was so popular today that he didn't need a title around his waist to remain relevant. That said, he still urged the promotion to push LA Knight.

"Everybody's talking about LA Knight. Everybody's pretty much coming to the same consensus: yes, he's a throwback. He's a guy that's definitely taking from what worked back in the day and bringing it to today's wrestling. And I get it, I get it. What's old is new again. He had a huge, huge ovation at Madison Square Garden. LA Knight is gonna get over whether he's got a belt around his waist or [not]. Put the rocket on LA Knight. Send him straight to the moon. That's just my opinion," he said.

LA Knight is reportedly slated to receive a big push after SummerSlam 2023. It'll be interesting to see what's in the works for the talented 40-year-old.

