Shinsuke Nakamura was recently in action outside of WWE, as he competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year event.

Upon his return to Japan, Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in a historic match. However, during the post-match comments, Muta's comments were nothing short of controversial.

While praising his opponent, Muta called Nakamura a "fa***t." He ended his message by bidding goodbye to the WWE star.

"He's good. Shinsuke, good, but maybe he's queer. He's f***** maybe. Bye-bye, Shinsuke. No more," said The Great Muta [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Check out The Great Muta's post-match comments below:

Wrestling News Leader @WrestlingLeader #NOAH Star The Great Muta with a ultra short press conference following his retirement match with #WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. "He's good, Shinsuke is good. Maybe he's queer, he's ???? maybe...Bye bye Shinsuke, no more." Very strange. #NOAH Star The Great Muta with a ultra short press conference following his retirement match with #WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. "He's good, Shinsuke is good. Maybe he's queer, he's ???? maybe...Bye bye Shinsuke, no more." Very strange. https://t.co/zTf8GqKK6E

Muta, also known as Keiji Mutoh, will be in action at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. He will team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino against Los Ingobernables de Japon in a six-man tag team match.

The 60-year-old is also set to team up with AEW stars Darby Allin and Sting on January 22nd for another blockbuster six-man tag team match against yet-to-be-named opponents.

Former WWE star KAIRI thanked Shinsuke Nakamura after his return to Japan

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, sent her best wishes to Shinsuke Nakamura following his return to Japan under NOAH.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a host of photos with The King of Strong Style. The IWGP Women's Champion further thanked Nakamura for an incredible match.

"2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you very much for the miracle, the heart-trembling match," she wrote.

Nakamura previously competed under New Japan Pro Wrestling and became a household name in the promotion. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

With Wrestle Kingdom 17 right around the corner, the veteran superstar has confirmed that he won't be participating at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. The same show will feature Nakamura's current WWE colleague Karl Anderson, who is set to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga.

What did you make of The Great Muta's comments toward Shinsuke Nakamura? Sound off in the comment section.

