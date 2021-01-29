"He's the face of a new generation" - Goldberg praises WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Goldberg has heaped praise on WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, and called him the 'face of a new generation.'

This Sunday at the Royal Rumble, the WCW Icon returns to the ring to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Goldberg is currently contracted to wrestle two matches per year with WWE for the next couple of years. With his first match being this Sunday, it seems like they are making use out of his contract good and early this year.

Goldberg recently sat down with Ryan Satin for WWE on FOX, talking about various subjects. When McIntyre came up, Goldberg said the following.

"He’s the face of a new generation. He is. I really can appreciate a lot of the things that he’s done. His dedication to the business over the long period of time that he’s been involved. He’s definitely paid his dues. My question is, has he paid enough? Is it time? Is it time to give him the reins? Is it time to give this next generation the reins? Are they ready? He may think that he has done everything correctly, but on Sunday, we will find out." said Goldberg.

"His dad must be one bad sum-bitch. That’s all I can say. And, I’m kicking his ass for his dad."- @Goldberg to @ryansatin about @DMcIntyreWWE saying that fighting him would be like fighting his own dad. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vlk3VEMBd3 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 29, 2021

"His dad must be one bad sum-b****" - Goldberg on McIntyre's comments towards him on WWE RAW

Much has been made about the initial confrontation between McIntyre and Goldberg at WWE RAW: Legends Night.

Due to the show being short on time, McIntyre didn't get to speak on the microphone before Goldberg came out. Instead of improvising, Goldberg went with the script he was given.

During the heated confrontation, McIntyre told Goldberg that going up against him would be like fighting his dad. When Satin asked Goldberg's thoughts on that, the former Universal Champion gave an amusing response.

"His dad must be one bad sum-b****. That’s all I can say. And, I’m kicking his a** for his dad." said Goldberg.

Before his title match on Sunday at #RoyalRumble, @Goldberg chats with me about Drew McIntyre, haters, beating "The Fiend," why he'll always dislike Roman Reigns and a lot more!



Via @FOXSports/@WWEonFOX https://t.co/IcDxoHqGW5 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 29, 2021

Are you excited to see Goldberg face Drew McIntyre this Sunday for the WWE Championship? Who do you think will win? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.