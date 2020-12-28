"He's familiar with it, but he's not as deep" - Jamie Iovine on whether Eminem is a fan of WWE

According to NTWRK co-founder Jamie Iovine, rap megastar Eminem knows about WWE but doesn't follow the product on a regular basis.

During the Attitude Era, Jamie assisted Interscope Records with licensing theme songs for a number of WWE Superstars and shows.

Jamie Iovine recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. A number of things were addressed on the podcast including if the Rap God, Eminem is a fan of wrestling or not

"I remember when I was with the company, there was a package that was made for John Cena - Bray Wyatt match at WrestleMania 30. And it was to an Eminem song, and so he's familiar with it, but he's not as deep. And he's also one of the more quiet people that you'll ever meet in a person in a one-on-one thing. " (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Sick having Eminem's "Legacy" in that Bray Wyatt video on #RAW. Unbelievably creepy — Tom (@TomPhillipsWWE) March 18, 2014

Eminem and WWE

Iovine stated that Eminem doesn't follow WWE on a regular basis but still knows a bit or two about the product. The relationship between the sports entertainment giant and one of the greatest rappers of all time could have developed more if the rumored deal between the two parties had gone through.

The said deal would have seen Eminem and WWE working together on various projects including the soundtrack of WWE 2K20. Rumors of an Eminem appearance on SmackDown also started making the rounds around the same time in 2019.

However, the deal fell apart and as per Fightful Select, and that Eminem wasn't even aware of the deal. Interestingly, Eminem has included some WWE references in his hit single, Godzilla.

Havn’t seen anyone mention this yet so just wanted to point out that Eminem recently referenced Bobby Heenan in his song Godzilla ft Juice WRLD.



It’s cool to see legends like Bobby live on through pop culture. pic.twitter.com/An7KAeqCC5 — Bill Braddock (@BB_NinetyFive) March 4, 2020

Even though the WWE Universe didn't get to witness a collaboration between Eminem and WWE in 2019, many still hope to see the 8 Mile star on a WWE show one day.