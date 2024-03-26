"He's going to cost Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL," "Roman wins" - Fans react to major WWE star's potential turn

WWE's biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania in Philadelphia involves some of the biggest stars in the promotion. However, fans reacted to the possibility of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins turning on Cody Rhodes following an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are no strangers to each other as they've previously feuded in WWE. However, the two became allies in their fight against The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. The American Nightmare has allies to protect him from the heinous stable at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, fans noticed something different from The Visionary after Jey Uso walked out for his match. The segment sparked a debate on whether Seth Rollins can be trusted or not. Many believe that he would cost Cody Rhodes at some point during the two-night event.

Check out some reactions below:

The audience has tried to speculate almost every possible scenario for the two-night event in the first week of April 2024. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of the promotion changes regardless of the outcome of the main event in Philadelphia.

12-time WWE champion thinks Cody Rhodes will win at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of the biggest faces in the company after leaving All Elite Wrestling in 2022. However, the climb to the top hasn't been easy for The American Nightmare as he tried to conquer Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and failed due to The Bloodline's experience.

However, the tide has changed for the challenger as he has allies backing up against the heinous stable come Philadelphia. The Bloodline has made several enemies in WWE during their rise to the top and they've squared up with The New Day in the past.

During a conversation on WWE Deutschland, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion The New Day's Xavier Woods addressed The Tribal Chief's chances at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He added that Cody Rhodes will walk out of the event with the title.

Xavier Woods and Seth Rollins got a technical victory over Roman Reigns during his reign as the Universal Champion. However, no other star has come close to dethroning The Tribal Chief except The American Nightmare.

The champion and challenger will be in the main event on both nights in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

