Roman Reigns won't leave WrestleMania XL as the champion against Cody Rhodes, says popular WWE star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in his final innings heading into the biggest event of the year. A popular superstar recently weighed in on the match and believes that The Tribal Chief will lose to Cody Rhodes in Philadelphia.

The New Day's Xavier Woods is no stranger to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as both factions have fought wars against each other for several years in the company. However, times have changed and both are on separate brands carving their way to Philadelphia for The Showcase of the Immortals.

The American Nightmare's story is the biggest thing happening in the promotion right now. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The New Day's Xavier Woods believes that Roman Reigns will no longer be the champion after WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes.

"No. There's no way that he gets through WrestleMania [XL] with that championship. If he does, I don't know. I can't even say. But I fully believe that he'll no longer be champion after WrestleMania 40. And then I feel like we might just have a champion who shows up and defends the title a little bit more. And then maybe people will have a shot at winning the Universal Championship." (From 15:30 to 16:10)

Konnan praises Roman Reigns for securing a part-time WWE contract

Roman Reigns' legendary run started during the pandemic era when he returned to the promotion and became The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns created The Bloodline the following year and ruled Friday Night SmackDown ever since.

However, The Tribal Chief's appearances reduced drastically as he acquired more power in the company. Later, he became a part-timer like several notable stars in the promotion.

During a conversation on Keepin It 100, Konnan praised Roman Reigns for acquiring a part-time contract similar to Brock Lesnar during his illustrious run as the face of the company.

It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can get a second victory over The American Nightmare and end his dreams of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Philadelphia.

