"Maybe he wasn't as guilty as they thought" - Wrestling veteran on Brock Lesnar's potential status with WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about Brock Lesnar and his status in the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate vanished from WWE after he was seemingly referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Several plans heading into Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40 were drastically changed. However, recent reports have claimed that the former world champion could be headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan weighed in on Brock Lesnar's status with the company and said that the company potentially thinks the UFC star isn't as guilty as they assumed.

"I think that the only thing that's weird to me is that why did they take him off the page? You know the website now that they've put him back on. So, that was weird. So maybe at the beginning, they were like, 'Okay, this guy's really guilty! then they found out maybe he wasn't as guilty as they thought and they could keep him on the page, but they did take him off, and then they put him on. We all know he [Brock Lesnar] likes money; he's in this for money. He played Dana [White] against Vince [McMahon], and it has worked out for him because he's a unique character with a unique look, and he's taking advantage of it like anybody would," said Konnan. [From 1:20 to 2:00]

A recent report also confirmed that Lesnar was never removed from the roster page.

Austin Theory recalls a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Austin Theory was once strapped with a rocket behind his back on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. A-Town also stepped into the ring against Brock Lesnar on different occasions during his initial years.

During a conversation with The West Sport, the former two-time United States Champion spoke about his experience working with The Beast.

During their conversation, Theory revealed that his career could've ended in 2022 if he had made any mistake while taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar during the final moments of the match.

Luckily, Theory survived the spot and won the Chamber match the following year to retain the United States Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It 100 and The West Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.