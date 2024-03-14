Reality of Brock Lesnar's status with WWE - Reports

Earlier this week, there were several reports about Brock Lesnar being added back to the WWE roster page, with several photos of the superstar being circulated all over different social media platforms. The reality of the situation is quite different.

Lesnar was reportedly set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, with several plans in place for him in the company heading into WrestleMania. He was supposedly going to face Gunther at WrestleMania and even had a feud planned against Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber. The young Mysterio was going to throw him out of the Rumble.

However, the plans were reportedly dropped after he was connected to the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Even though his name was never mentioned, it was seemingly implied.

Rumors started last week that after having been removed from the roster page after the allegations, Brock Lesnar was now added back. To many, this meant that The Beast Incarnate was in favor once again.

However, in reality, Lesnar had never been removed from the page at all. He was always on the page and thus didn't have to be added back. Vince McMahon, though, has been removed from the roster page. Lesnar is still listed among current superstars on the page, and it has never changed.

The above has also been confirmed by Fightful Select.

Whatever his situation is backstage is not clear, but his status, as far as the company's public page goes, is that he's still a current superstar, although under the Free Agent category.

There are moves to bring back Brock Lesnar within WWE

According to another report by Bryan Alvarez recently, there has been movement backstage about bringing Brock Lesnar back to the company. He clarified that he was not saying that the star was going to return and felt that it was a bad idea.

However, there were "movements" about bringing him back.

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. There are movements to bring him back. I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back."

Fans will have to wait to see if Lesnar returns.

