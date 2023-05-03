"He's going to leave his own impact" - 67-year-old Hall of Famer praises Triple H for controlling WWE TV

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Triple H doesn't get enough credit for what he has done for the company.

Paul Levesque took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's resignation last year. The former CEO was being investigated for alleged hush money payments made to former female employees.

The Game brought back several superstars that were released during the pandemic and has created some incredible moments for the WWE Universe along the way.

Speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) noted that Triple H has been a student of the game since his teens but doesn't want the props now that he is a part of the McMahon family.

"Triple H has been a student of the game pretty much since his teens. And as he came up to be a worker and became one of the number one workers in the world. Because he is part of the family (McMahon), he doesn't let them give him the props. He could have come with entrances, come with work. He's coming, man, and he is going to leave his own impact," said DDP. [00:27 - 00:59]

DDP praised the stories on the current product and Logan Paul's success in the company after The King of Kings gained power.

"I was just waiting for when it happened and he actually got control. The TV, and not to take anything away from Vince (McMahon) at all, but the TV, and The Bloodline, and the stories, and Logan Paul, this kid has got it at a different level," added the Hall of Famer. [02:40 - 03:06]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE legend DDP doesn't think Triple H gets the credit he deserves for his role in the Monday Night Wars

DDP believes Triple H doesn't get the credit he deserves for carrying the company during the Monday Night Wars when the promotion was battling WCW.

During his interview on Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page praised the Chief Content Officer and claimed that he didn't get enough recognition for carrying the company against WCW.

"Triple H is another one of those guys, I don't think he gets the credit he deserves for being 'the guy'. He's one of the guys who carried that company on his back when we (WCW) were kicking their a**," said DDP. [01:27 - 01:44]

Vince McMahon recently returned to the company ahead of WWE's merger with Endeavor. It will be interesting to see if Triple H will continue to have control over WWE's creative process moving forward.

Do you prefer the WWE product now that The Game is in control? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

