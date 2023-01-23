"He's gonna commit to it" - WWE veteran wants 50-year-old legend to return and feud with Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes X-Pac would give it his all if WWE were to have him feud with United States Champion Austin Theory.

X-PAC is among several legends scheduled to appear at RAW XXX this week. Considering names like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and others have already retired, they are only likely to deliver promos and hype the crowd.

Though X-PAC, too, isn't expected to get inside the ring, Vince Russo wants WWE to bring him back for another match.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran discussed the possibility of the 50-year-old challenging US Champion Austin Theory.

Russo believes that X-Pac would give his 100 percent if the promotion were to bring him back for a final hurrah.

"And bro, a guy like Sean Waltman, you know he's gonna commit to it. He's gonna be in the best physical shape he can possibly be in. I don't know why not. You and I talk about this all the time. They have nothing going on. Even if they could get something between now and the Rumble, they gotta get something going on, bro!" said Vince Russo. (7:01 - 7:29)

Check out the full video below:

Austin Theory will be in action at WWE RAW XXX

While Vince Russo wants X-Pac to challenge Austin Theory for the US Title, there's a chance the latter may not even be the champion after RAW XXX.

At the special anniversary show, the 25-year-old will put his title on the line against his arch-nemesis Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty earned a shot at gold after winning a six-pack challenge on last week's WWE RAW, which also featured Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Especially on a night like



@_Theory1 @WWE Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk.Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE https://t.co/oDR1fVkfD5

Considering just how dominant a performer Lashley is, it's safe to say Austin Theory won't have it easy and is in real danger of losing the US Title.

What do you make of Vince Russo's suggestion to have X-Pac wrestle again in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes