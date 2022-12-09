“He’s good, but he ain’t me” - WWE Hall of Famer makes interesting comparison to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins might be one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today.

Despite that, Rollins still has his detractors online, including Vince Russo, who questions if Seth "Freakin" Rollins is worthy of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame or not.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry. When asked about recent comments online about whether Seth Rollins is a special performer or not, Flair put Rollins over despite the fact that The Visionary is currently upset with him at the moment.

"Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife, but I don’t really care," Ric Flair said. "He’s good, but he ain’t me. I got no problem saying that." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ric Flair says Seth Rollins ignored him at a recent autograph signing

The Nature Boy then told a story about Rollins ignoring him at a recent autograph signing due to the situation between him and Becky Lynch over The Man trademark.

At the end of the day, Flair said he's not mad at Rollins because you should always side with your wife in any debate there is.

"He [Seth Rollins] walked right by me at an autograph session, and I thought you gotta be kidding me," Ric Flair continued. "Because of you and Becky and this Man trademark, you’re gonna ignore me, pal? Wow, but okay, I looked over at Undertaker, and I said, I guess I’m in timeout. I’m not mad at him. Everybody should take their wife’s side in any debate there is. It’s just not worth it. You’re gonna take their side, and I totally understand that and that as long as it’s come and gone, but that was a sensitive point for me." [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Ric Flair's comments? Are you surprised there are still issues between The Nature Boy and Becky Lynch over The Man trademark? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

