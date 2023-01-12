"He's got quite a mouth on him" - Wrestling veteran on CM Punk's controversial WWE moment (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that he was initially unsure if CM Punk's legendary pipebomb from WWE RAW was a work or a shoot.

There aren't many promos as influential and fascinating as that of The Second City Saint's from the June 27th, 2011, episode of RAW. Punk sat down on the entrance ramp, grabbed the mic, and went on a rant of a lifetime.

The former WWE Champion's words were so real it was hard to believe the promo was pre-planned. Whether it's John Cena, The Rock, or Vince McMahon, Punk spared none.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter revealed that he was confused if the promo was a work or shoot. He added that he could see CM Punk's rebellious streak take center stage during the segment.

"First I thought it was an angle to set up a match between CM Punk and John Cena. But I felt even though it might have been a storyline or angle; I could see that rebellious streak of CM Punk starting to release. I had known him for years in the indies and all that," said Apter.

Furthermore, the veteran journalist recalled how the former WWE star was always great backstage and that he never saw him have any heat with other performers.

However, the Hall of Fame journalist added that he occasionally heard rumblings from others about how CM Punk didn't hold back his words if he was wronged in any situation.

"Backstage he was a great guy. Never saw any tension between him and any other wrestlers. And between him and I, there was never anything like that. But a lot of other guys, periodically, would just tell me. If somebody does anything wrong to him, you're gonna regret it because he's got quite a mouth on him." (10:44 - 11:45)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on CM Punk's pipebomb on WWE RAW

Elsewhere in the interview, Teddy Long also shared his unfiltered thoughts about The Second City Saint's memorable pipebomb from WWE RAW.

The former SmackDown General Manager explained that while he agreed with some points by CM Punk, he disagreed with a few others.

"Well, I thought it was (shoot). I was right there in Chicago. Like I said, some of that I don't agree with. Some of it, there's a lot of truth to it. And there's non-truth to it. So I don't agree with some of it. But you have to take a guy like John Cena. He was kind of upping it, he's one of the guys. I think the true part about it was when CM Punk said he wasn't just one of the guys, there were a lot of guys that didn't like him in the back. And I know that for a fact," said Teddy Long. (10:07 - 10:40)

The fact that CM Punk's pipebomb divides viewers is why it has stood the test of time. It's safe to say Punk's promo will continue to inspire a generation of talents.

What do you make of Bill Apter's take on The Straight Edge Superstar's pipebomb from WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

