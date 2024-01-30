"He’s got skin in the game"- Veteran comments on The Rock associating with WWE in light of recent Vince McMahon scandal (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on The Rock's situation after Vince McMahon was hit with a new wave of sexual allegations.

The Brahma Bull was recently appointed to the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the publicly traded company that consists of UFC and WWE. However, soon, a new lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual trafficking, which cast a dark shadow over the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on how the recent turn of events could affect The Rock. The former WWE employee stressed that the Hollywood star is now associated with the company, and thus, it would be difficult for him to separate himself from the situation.

"Well, bro, he’s got skin in the game, man. He’s on the board. So he’s really in a tough predicament because if it were me, I would want to be separating myself as far from this as humanly possible man. We may see that with Cena or guys like that but Rock's on the board now, man. So he’s got skin in the game." [From 1:01:15 onwards]

Vince McMahon was present with The Rock when the latter rang the first bell at the New York Stock Exchange following his addition to the TKO Board of Directors.

