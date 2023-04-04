"He's gotta be the biggest channel changer on this show" - Vince Russo feels former WWE Champion should be kept off RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Miz doing the same thing every week on RAW.

The Miz came out on RAW this week, claiming responsibility for the success of WrestleMania. He mentioned that he wasn't happy with the surprises during the show in the form of Pat McAfee, Shane McMahon, and Snoop Dogg having matches with him. Before he could finish, the star of The Marine was interrupted by a returning Matt Riddle.

During the recent Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the A-Lister should stay away from WWE TV for a while. He went on to point out that The Miz's gimmick had become predictable and that he needed to be kept away for a while to feel fresh again.

"Bro, my God! Miz needs to go home for a year. I gotta be honest with you, this is not a shot at Miz, this is the writing of the show. He's gotta be the biggest channel changer on this show at this point. When Miz comes out, there's nothing to see. here's never anything to see. They need to send this guy away and give him six months or whatever. His act, saying the same thing, Miz TV and getting his b**t kicked, it's tired bro." [From 1:11:00 - 1:11:46]

The Miz will face Matt Riddle next week on WWE RAW

The Original Bro returned to RAW this week to deliver a surprise to The Miz.

The A-Lister was done with these surprise returns and launched an attack on Riddle. However, the returning star fought back and planted the host of WrestleMania with a Bro Derek.

Later, WWE announced that the two stars will meet inside the squared circle next week on the red brand to settle their differences once and for all.

