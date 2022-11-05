"He's the only guy that has come out worse" - WWE veteran says Austin Theory has faced the worst consequences under Triple H's regime

Jim Cornette believes that Austin Theory has faced the worst outcome of Vince McMahon's retirement.

During McMahon's tenure as the CEO/WWE Chairman, Theory was heavily pushed as one of the key prospects in the company. He also captured the Money in the Bank briefcase under the 77-year-old.

However, speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran claimed that the former United States Champion hasn't been pushed as heavily by The Game:

"The reason I watched RAW was because I heard about one match on it. I know what's gonna happen but I gotta see it because I'm interested in it... My boy Austin Theory, the best young prospect. I won't swell, I won't say now the best young prospect, he's one of the best in-ring talents. He's the only guy that has come out worse since Vince has been gone," said Cornette. [0:01-0:49]

Vince Russo believes that Austin Theory's credibility "means nothing" in WWE right now

According to Vince Russo, Austin Theory has lost a lot of credibility in WWE. The wrestling veteran believes that the former United States Champion "means nothing" right now.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo spoke briefly regarding the rising WWE star. He took digs at Theory's current position in the company:

"Well, I think it's safe to say, and Chris, if you disagree with me, please disagree with me; Theory means nothing right now," said Russo. "I mean, absolutely zero. Nothing!"

Theory was recently in action against Seth Rollins on RAW. Despite failing to beat the current US Champion, the match received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe and pundits.

