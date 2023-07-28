"He's been on this high horse" - Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023, predicts WWE star (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez believes Roman Reigns' time at the top of the mountain in WWE could come to an end at the hands of Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

Fans are expecting nothing less than an emotional ride when Reigns and Jey would step inside the squared circle on July 5th. Jey Uso earned the right to challenge The Tribal Chief after pinning him at Money in the Bank 2023, becoming the first person in nearly four years to take him down.

The wrestling world is hotly debating who should come out victorious at SummerSlam. While talking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez predicted that Jey Uso could be the one to end Reigns' historic title run.

The 21-year-old performer also praised the entire Bloodline saga, saying it has her hooked to screen for many months now, terming it "amazing."

"I think so. I think Roman Reigns' time is past due. I think he needs a taste of his own medicine. He's been on this high horse, and I think Jey Uso will push him off that high horse. That's one of my favorite storylines, by the way. It's been so well put together, and every single time they are on TV, you just wanna know what's gonna happen. Yeah, it's been amazing," said Roxanne Perez. [15:54 - 16:28]

Bill Apter also thinks Roman Reigns could lose at SummerSlam 2023

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched a wild idea about Jey Uso winning and immediately losing the Universal Title at SummerSlam. Apter stated that Jimmy Uso would show up to assist Jey in defeating Reigns.

He added that following this, Damian Priest would come out and cash in his MITB contract on a down-and-out Jey Uso to win the Undisputed Universal Title.

"Think about this. SummerSlam. Jey Uso is getting killed by Roman Reigns, and all of a sudden, out of the hospital, here comes Jimmy. Jimmy interferes, and Jey wins the title. Damian Priest sees the injured Jey Uso there because he was getting killed until his brother helped him and cashes in and takes the belt," said Bill Apter.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @PrimeGodly



THIS MATCH IS GOING TO BE NEXT LEVEL

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZPUWGvtHaW It's Tribal Combat now. Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Summerslam.THIS MATCH IS GOING TO BE NEXT LEVEL

While it remains to be seen what goes down when Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clash, it's safe to say the crowd will erupt if Jey dethrones Reigns.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

