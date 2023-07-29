“He’s so hot” - When former WWE Superstar admitted her feelings upon meeting Roman Reigns

A former WWE Superstar once admitted her feelings about Roman Reigns upon meeting The Tribal Chief back in the day.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to battle Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Not only will the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship be up for grabs, Reigns' spot as The Tribal Chief will be on the line as well.

The Twitter account "Just Talk Wrestling" shared a hilarious clip from the Total Divas reality series today. In the video, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie approaches Roman Reigns and introduces herself. After the meeting, Eva says "he is so hot" regarding Reigns and added that is why she wears bronzer.

WWE star Seth Rollins takes shot at Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently criticized Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion.

Rollins and Reigns arrived on the main roster as a part of The Shield faction, alongside Dean Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling. Seth Rollins has established himself as a workhorse for the company and has regularly defended the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand. On the other hand, Reigns hasn't put his title on the line since defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, The Visionary stated that there wouldn't have been a need for the company to create a secondary championship if Reigns was a fighting champion.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things. And like you said, it would kinda give direction to the characters on the show, it'd give direction to the show itself. But because of the route he's chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing," said Rollins. [00:01-00:28]

Jey Uso became the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns since 2019 during The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank on July 1st. Only time will tell if he will be able to do it again at SummerSlam and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see Jey Uso become the new Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

