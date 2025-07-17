"He's hurt" - Seth Rollins' heartbreaking injury from SNME isn't a work, says ex-WWE manager

Seth Rollins was at the top of his game heading into WWE Saturday Night's Main Event when he got injured at the said show. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell reacted to the segment and gave his take on The Visionary's injury.

There's uncertainty afloat across the internet regarding Seth Rollins' injury and his in-ring status heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. The Visionary got injured in a one-on-one contest against LA Knight in Atlanta when Rollins missed a springboard moonsault.

The 5-time WWE Champion hasn't appeared on the red brand, and Dutch Mantell reacted to the spot from the event in Atlanta. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager believes Seth Rollins is legitimately hurt and the match's finish was changed on the go.

"I think, legitimately, he got hurt. Legitimately. I don't know what the desired finish was... He rolled up, and he was hurt. He said, 'Let's do the finish.' I think it's legit. He's hurt," Mantell said. (From 57:15 to 57:55)

After finding out conflicting reports regarding The Visionary's injury, Mantell believes the call to change the match's finish was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and it wasn't a work.

"I think it did. I think it was a spur-of-the-moment call, too. I really do," Mantell added. (From 58:50 to 58:58)

Seth Rollins was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Seth Rollins scored a major win at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and CM Punk when The Wiseman aligned with The Visionary and backstabbed his former clients. On WWE RAW after the event in Las Vegas, Rollins and Heyman recruited Bron Breakker and made a statement.

After months of hiatus, The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return to the Stamford-based promotion and targeted Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, there were plans for him to lock horns with The Visionary, but it seems like those are on hold for now.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were supposed to face each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. However, the blockbuster plan might be off the table due to Rollins' injury from Saturday Night's Main Event.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns on the red brand heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

