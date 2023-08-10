"He's just a huge attraction" - Hall of Famer wants WWE to involve The Great Khali in their India show (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently discussed WWE's upcoming India show in September and said they would be wise to enlist The Great Khali's help to promote the event.

The global juggernaut has a massive and dedicated following in India. The company last promoted a show in the country back in December 2017. Now, nearly six years later, WWE is returning to India with their second Superstar Spectacle event, which will emanate from Hyderabad on September 8th.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that WWE must get The Great Khali onboard to promote the upcoming live event. Apter feels Khali was a massive attraction in India and could help move many tickets.

The veteran journalist thinks the company would promote the show on a big scale to show how widespread its following is across the globe.

"I think when they are promoting the even in India, it would be very wise to have The Great Khali promote it. I think they are gonna go all out to promote this show, even in the United States here, and show their power to go anywhere in the world. And Khali, not just in size, but he's just a huge attraction in India. So they would be smart to do that," said Bill Apter. [10:38 - 11:09]

WWE Superstar Gunther is excited to perform in India

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta a few days back, Gunther mentioned that he was very excited to visit and compete in India.

The Intercontinental Champion added that though his wife, Jinny Sandhu, was of Indian ancestry, he hadn't yet gotten the chance to visit the country.

"I'm excited to finally come to India and wrestle there. Obviously, my wife's ancestry is Indian, so from that connection alone I'm very excited to go there in the future. WWE has a lot of fans there, and I think it's gonna be a completely different experience for myself. I've never been there. I was able to travel to a lot of countries over my career for wrestling, and India is a place I've never been to. I'm really looking forward to finally go there."

Gunther would finally get the chance to perform in India as he's among the many talents who are being promoted to perform at the September 8th show.

