''He’s kind of forgotten about''- Top RAW Superstar needs to align with Jey Uso in his fight against The Bloodline, says WWE Hall of Famer

Jey Uso lost to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match between the two men at SummerSlam. It was Jimmy Uso who cost his brother the chance to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion by interfering in the match and super-kicking his brother.

On the last episode of SmackDown, Jimmy said that he 'turned' on Jey because he did not want him to win and become like Roman Reigns. He said that he loves Jey and doesn't want absolute power to corrupt him as it has corrupted Reigns. Jey Uso did not buy the explanation and announced that he has quit WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the angle on 83 weeks. The legend said that the RAW Superstar should align with the former Right Hand Man to make the story more interesting. Zayn was a member of The Bloodline at one point before he had to quit after being pushed to the brink. His re-aligning with Jey Uso would make sense as he is still Roman Reigns' rival.

''And let’s watch that story. And maybe that’s, maybe that’s Sami. ’cause he’s gone out of the storyline now, he’s kind of forgotten about. Let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go-to if I was sitting in a meeting right now at Stanford and going, ‘Okay, now what do we do to try to bring this thing back to life , or bring more life into it?’ I’d like to have a conversation about bringing Sami into it,” said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff believes Sami Zayn can help bring Jey Uso's spirit back

The former WCW Honcho stated that Jey Uso's current character does not inspire confidence. Sami Zayn could be the one to light that fire under him and turn him into a serious character that the fans can get behind. He also said that he doesn't need to become the next Stone Cold, but a new persona would do well:

''Maybe Sami is the catalyst that Jey needs to find his spirit, his spine, his fire. Because if you could get a fired-up Jey? A confident Jey Uso, a hungry Jey Uso that’s not willing to back down. I’m trying to think of a parallel in another character that’s easy for people to see. And I can’t find it right now, but I’m not saying a Stone Cold Steve Austin-type character. Nut give me somebody that says, ‘F**k it, I’m not taking it anymore, and I’ll do whatever I have to do to beat you.’

With Uso stating that he is 'out' of WWE, it remains to be seen what will happen next. Reports have suggested that The Bloodline saga is set to slow down going forward, and the members of the Samoan Dynasty will not be present each week on SmackDown.

