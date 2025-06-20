  • home icon
"He's been my kryptonite" - 2-time WWE Champion says he's still waiting to pin Roman Reigns after many years

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 20, 2025 08:34 GMT
Roman Reigns is the OTC (Image via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has pinned a lot of big names throughout his career. Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is still waiting for his turn to defeat The OTC via pinfall.

The two stars have shared the ring a handful of times, with their first televised match taking place at WrestleMania 35. The Celtic Warrior has never beaten the former Undisputed WWE Champion before. Their last match was at Clash at the Castle in 2022, which saw the debut of Solo Sikoa.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre was asked whether he will finally settle the score with Roman Reigns. He said he's still waiting to pin The OTC, and referred to the latter as his kryptonite.

"Yeah, still waiting for that big pinfall over him. [Is that going to be on the horizon?] Well, we’ll see, I'd like to think so since I talked about him for four straight months and it went nowhere. But that’s been kind of the big rivalry since I returned to WWE, like 2018, 2019. Roman and I always seem to find each other, and I still haven’t been able to get that pinfall. When I was with Shane, he managed to get the pinfall, which is pretty cool. But yeah, he’s been my kryptonite. So that’s, yeah, a very long-term story myself and Roman. I’m sure we’ll find our way back to each other inevitably," said McIntyre. (23:43-24:20)

NWA wrestler Thom Latimer wants to wrestle Roman Reigns

NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer appeared in an interview with Muscle Memory and stated that he wants to wrestle Roman Reigns, as the two of them go way back.

"Oh well. I have wrestled him a long, long time ago, but of course I would pick Roman Reigns. You've got to shoot for the top, you know what I mean?" Latimer said.
Roman has been off TV for a while now. His return date has yet to be announced.

Edited by Israel Lutete
