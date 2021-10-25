"He's like my grandpa" - Impact star reveals what Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner is like in real life

Jordynne Grace cleared some misconceptions about "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner. The Impact Wrestling star recently became the first Knockout's Triple Crown winner in the promotion's history after she won the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at Bound For Glory 2021.

During her three-year tenure in Impact Wrestling, the highlights haven't just been the titles she's won. Upon her own admission, teaming up with wrestling legend Steiner was one of them.

Speaking to Generation of Wrestling, "Thicc Momma Pump" (as she referred to herself in the independent scene and later at Impact Wrestling) revealed that Scott Steiner isn't as misogynistic as many feel he portrays himself to be. She said that he's like a "cool-a** grandpa:

"Oh, that's him, obviously not as misogynistic but like the way he talks and his overall demeanor is kind of the same. He really reminds me of my grandpa. He's like a cool-a** grandpa, right? He's a super sweet, super nice guy, but when you're around him, you can feel his presence. If that makes any sense at all." (H/T Fightful)

She said that the famous "Steiner Math promo" was before her time, but when she saw it, she fell in love with it. That wasn't the only thing she fell in love with. She praised Scott Steiner's wrestling ability and character,

Jordynne Grace said Impact Wrestling wasn't big on the Scott Steiner reference name

Jordynne Grace revealed in the interview that the name "Thicc Mama Pump" originated from a vote on Twitter, where she asked fans what her nickname would be.

"Thicc Mama Pump", a reference to "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner, won the vote, and that was a nickname she used in the independent scene.

She said that Impact Wrestling didn't want her to use that name first, but they gave in when realizing the popularity of the nickname:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"They did not want me to use the name Thicc Mama Pump' at first. They didn't want to put it on my screen, I don't think I was allowed to have the sirens on my music. Then, they just kind of realized, 'Well f**k, everybody already knows her as this on social media and stuff, so we're just gonna use it.' I actually didn't even know that they put the name 'Thicc Mama Pump,' in my tron until one day, I was watching one of my matches back and I was like, 'Oh s**t, they put it on there.'"

Scott Steiner belongs to a different generation of wrestling, but he seems to have influenced the likes of Jordynne Grace. They teamed up at the 2019 Unbreakable event.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam