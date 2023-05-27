"He's a little irritating bast*rd too" - Former WWE employee explains what WWE needs to do with Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels current United States champion Austin Theory is in dire need of a character overhaul.

This week on SmackDown, Theory was in a title match against Sheamus. The 26-year-old held his own against the veteran and finally managed to walk out with a win after Pretty Deadly attacked Butch and Ridge Holland at ringside during the match.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell explained that Austin Theory, Pretty Deadly, and Grayson Waller all have a similar gimmick. He felt that somewhere WWE needs to inject Theory with some creative change that would set him apart from the rest of the blue brand roster.

"I think he's got all the tools. He's a little irritating bast*rd too. But the thing is this. If you think about it, they got Pretty Deadly now and you got Grayson Waller. You got three British guys trying to not do the same but they sound the same. And Theory sounds like them too, except with an American accent. So you gotta separate them somewhere." [From 10:55 to 11:28]

Mantell feels fans won't remember Austin Theory's match against Sheamus

During the same conversation, Matell spoke in detail about how Theory was just mixing in with the SmackDown crowd. He felt there were no talking points from the encounter, and even the fans would forget the match after they switched off their television.

"I think Theory, Theory is running the route of a lot of guys on SmackDown. They actually put him on too much. Theory won but I think fans now after it's gone off the air, they don't even remember the Theory match."

With this win, Theory can boast about defeating two former multi-time World Champions, John Cena and Sheamus, in singles competition. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the US champ in the blue brand.

