"He's been through a lot" - Journey Fatu comments on real-life Bloodline member's WWE future

WWE has added several real-life Bloodline members to its roster, and more will eventually join the Stamford-based promotion when the time is right. Recently, Journey Fatu, Jacob Fatu's brother, commented on Lance Anoa'i's future.

Ad

Earlier this year, Lance Anao'i signed with the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime and joined the developmental brand. Many have previously seen Lance on television, but the star has reinvented himself on the independent circuit before returning to Titanland.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the host asked Journey Fatu, Jacob Fatu's brother, about Lance Anao'i's signing with the company. Fatu spoke highly of his cousins and stated he really needed it as he's been through a lot and is very proud of it.

Ad

Trending

"Happy. Wow, he's been through a lot. He has his family to feed, and for our next generation of Lance Anoa'i to go up there to WWE, I'm very proud of him, and I'm very, very happy," Fatu said. [From 16:20 to 16:42]

Ad

Another potential Bloodline member has joined WWE - Reports

The Bloodline dominated WWE for a while until a new version of the faction was formed under Solo Sikoa's leadership. While The Street Champion has lost much of his credibility following his loss to Roman Reigns, Sikoa still commands the attention of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Hikuleo, brother of Tama Tonga, has been training in Orlando, Florida. It has been reported that the company signed the 34-year-old star last year, and the management has yet to make a call on his future going forward.

Ad

Ad

Last year, he had his final match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and hasn't competed for any other promotion. The star was rumored and theorized to join the new Bloodline, and it could still occur, possibly on Friday Night SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback