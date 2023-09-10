"He's a lucky man to get a break in that movie" - WWE Hall of Famer on John Cena appearing in recent film (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently congratulated John Cena, for his cameo appearance in the wildly successful 2023 movie, Barbie.

Following in the footsteps of The Rock, The Leader of Cenation has successfully transitioned to a massively successful Hollywood career. From being a part of a franchise like Fast and Furious, to leading his own TV show, Peacemaker, Cena has come into his own as a leading man, and a legit box office draw.

He also made a cameo appearance in Greta Gerwig's massive blockbuster, Barbie, where he played Kenmaid. Though his screen time was limited, the 16-time WWE Champion's funky look from the movie became an internet rage.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long gave a shoutout to John Cena for his role in Barbie.

"And let me say this, too. I want to give a big shoutout to John Cena. He had a chance to make an appearance in the Barbie movie, and he's a guy that hadn't been in Hollywood for that long, and Hollywood was like, 'In our business when you get that top, you don't pay some dues.' He hadn't paid any dues in Hollywood. So I'm saying he's a lucky man to get a break in that movie. So, congratulations to you, playa," said Long. [2:34 - 3:00]

John Cena recently performed at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

Amid the ongoing strike in Hollywood, Cena has found plenty of time to make WWE appearances. He even traveled all the way to Hyderabad, India, where he participated in the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8.

John Cena competed in the main event, where he teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, to defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, of the Imperium. Following the match, The Leader of Cenation got emotional and spoke about how he always wanted to compete in front of his Indian fans.

The 16-time WWE Champion is now set to appear on next week's episode of SmackDown as the latest guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

