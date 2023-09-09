John Cena sends two-word message to WWE Universe after Superstar Spectacle

John Cena sent a two-word message to the WWE Universe in India after competing at Superstar Spectacle today.

WWE held a Superstar Spectacle live event at the CMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today. John Cena teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

After the match, Cena addressed the crowd and said he had been imagining this moment for twenty years and it exceeded his expectations.

"I've been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could ever have imagined," said Cena. [From 01:14 - 01:44]

Cena reposted a fan's video of his promo after the match at Superstar Spectacle and thanked the fans in India for their support.

"Thank you,@WWEIndia!," posted Cena.

The Miz fought an invisible John Cena this past Monday on WWE RAW

The Miz planted an invisible John Cena with a Skull Crushing Finale in the middle of the ring this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

At Payback, John Cena served as the guest referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz. Knight emerged victorious and The Miz blamed Cena for the loss. The A-Lister claimed that he was having Cena on Miz TV this past Monday night but interviewed an empty chair instead.

The Miz stated that he was the only one who could see Cena and started trading words with the invisible man in the ring. Eventually, the argument escalated into violence, and The Miz connected with a Skull Crushing Finale as seen in the video below.

Before his match today at Superstar Spectacle, Cena's last match was a loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 16-time world champion in the weeks ahead.

