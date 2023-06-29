"He's the man" - Former WWE Champion doesn't see another Vince McMahon coming along

We're starting to hear more about Vince McMahon in recent weeks, and amidst rumors of his creative involvement, Rob Van Dam spoke about his former boss' unmatched legacy in pro wrestling.

Mr. McMahon has endured a challenging year or so, as he initially retired before returning to the company in January 2023 and overseeing Endeavour's takeover of WWE.

The 77-year-old has been in the news lately for allegedly making several changes to RAW and SmackDown, and it seems like it's impossible to keep him away from the booking team.

Vince McMahon might have a lot of detractors, more so since he was accused of sexual misconduct, but he continues to be viewed as a powerful figure in professional wrestling. During the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD claimed that he personally doesn't see the business having another Vince Mcmahon-like personality.

"I can't see another Vince McMahon coming along. I'm not saying they won't. I'm just saying I can't see it." [H/T Wrestling Writing]

Van Dam spoke highly of his former employer and reminded fans that pro wrestling wouldn't have been a global industry without McMahon's vision.

RVD credited Vince for creating several top stars and giving talents a platform for successful careers.

"He's the man, and I think he's going to go down as the man that single-handedly took professional wrestling from a regional sports entertainment bracket to a worldwide phenomenon worth over a billion dollars and set the standards, and he's created careers and made superstars for decades."

RVD on former wrestlers being negative about Vince McMahon

The former WWE Champion has come across various interviews where he's seen talents talk ill about Vince McMahon.

He might have established a lucrative wrestling empire, but McMahon has been regularly criticized for his questionable treatment of certain names in WWE.

RVD came to McMahon's defense and felt that the Chairman of WWE didn't need to be held accountable for some of the mistakes that talents committed.

He added:

"You got to imagine a lot of the guys spent most of their career outside of WWE, and they were probably worse on their destructive habits outside of WWE anyway. Whatever, I watch interviews, and I, and I see everyone try to stick it all on Vince when it's stuff that I personally don't think he should be held responsible for, um, he sounds smart to me when he, when he states that, you know?"

