Former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is gearing up for the Royal Rumble where he will take on LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black match.

He has portrayed a wide array of characters over the years, and is debatably the king of storytelling from the Stamford-based company. Some of his stuff has the kind of quality that even transcends the limitations of pro-wrestling.

One of his most notable on-screen characters was The Fiend and its alter-ego, a children's television show host. The Firefly Fun House, as it was called, contained several puppets, including Abby the Witch, The Boss, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, and Ramblin' Rabbit.

During an interview with Bray hosted by Ryan Satin on Out of Character by WWE on FOX, the former spoke candidly about Ramblin' Rabbit and the character's origin:

"The rabbit is the only one of the puppets that was not designed to be there. We kept him there because he's a part of my psyche that I didn't know was there. I designed him to get killed off and go away, but he accidentally became my own resilience in some form. I can't stand him because he is the most simplistic of them all, you know? He's goofy and dumb, and almost is everything that annoys me. But it's also kind of like me, like a cockroach that just cannot die, no matter how many times you stomp it, you know? So, in a way, he's me." [23:11-23:57]

Wyatt brought back his Firefly Fun House last week on SmackDown in a promo segment with LA Knight ahead of the duo's highly anticipated clash at the first Premium Live Event of 2023.

Bray Wyatt is looking to destroy LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble

Ahead of their Royal Rumble clash, Bray Wyatt made a "dark" promise. On Twitter, he tweeted that LA Knight had "found what he was looking for," and that they were about to go into the darkness.

Fans are still in the dark about the first-time ever contest as no rules were announced ahead. But one can't rule out the possibility of an absolute banger as Bray has worked wonders under new stipulation bouts and the ambiguity of it all.

The former WWE Champion had a remarkable contest back in 2020 as he nailed the storytelling and entertainment against John Cena inside The Firefly Fun House match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Royal Rumble is live tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Sportskeeda Wrestling will update you as soon as the Premium Live Event goes live.

