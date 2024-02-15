"He's the next main event heel" - WWE fans name 36-year-old star as future World Champion

WWE fans have named a 36-year-old RAW performer as the star they could see winning a World Championship soon.

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and his WrestleMania 40 opponent will be decided in the Men's Elimination Chamber match later this month. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match and announced last week during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest show of the year.

Chris Van Vliet, the host of the popular Insight podcast, took to his X account today to pose a question to wrestling fans. He asked who fans thought would win a World Title first and the selections were Jey Uso, Gunther, LA Knight, and Austin Theory.

Expand Tweet

Some fans named Jey Uso or LA Knight, but most of the responses claimed Intercontinental Champion Gunther would be the first superstar out of the four to capture a World Title. There were not too many fans who believed Austin Theory was in line to win a major title any time soon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gunther comments on facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Champion Gunther believes it will be a great opportunity for him to battle The Tribal Chief down the line.

In an exclusive interview ahead of Superstar Spectacle in India last September, The Ring General was asked about a potential match against Roman Reigns. The leader of Imperium noted that they are far apart from each other at the moment, but it would be a great opportunity for him if they were to cross paths in the future.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther. [1:36 - 1:54]

Gunther competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes for the second year in a row. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the WWE RAW star if he ever happens to be dethroned as Intercontinental Champion.

Would you like to see Gunther compete for the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE