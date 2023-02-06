"He’s a nice f***ing guy" - Bobby Lashley lacks killer instinct, claims former WWE Champion

Despite appearing as one of WWE's most imposing figures, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Bobby Lashley lacks the killer mentality compared to some other top stars.

Lashley has enjoyed his most successful run in the company in recent years. He has won multiple WWE titles as well as defeated top superstars, most notably Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash suggested that Lashley is too nice to come across as a dangerous superstar with a killer approach.

"I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. I think he across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice f***ing guy. Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full video below:

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar currently look set to be on a collision course heading into WrestleMania 39. Both stars recently screwed each other out of big matches.

Former WWE writer on a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley WrestleMania match

Over the past year, The Conqueror and The All Mighty have both picked up one win against one another, with their series tied at one apiece.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pitched a Mixed Martial Arts bout pitting Lesnar against Lashley.

"You know what's funny? Why wouldn't you do that? I guarantee you, you've got two massive massive competitors. You pay those guys enough money, no doubt in my mind they would do exactly. Why wouldn't you go there? I don't know what these guys get for a WrestleMania payoff but double it," said Vince Russo. [From 50:10 to 50:50] (H/T Sportskeeda)

During their time away from WWE, both Lesnar and Lashley excelled in MMA, with The All Mighty competing in Bellator and Lesnar securing the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley III at WrestleMania 39? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes