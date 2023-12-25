"He’s the one to end Roman’s streak," "Pack your bags Cody" - Fans explode after legendary star seemingly teases WWE return

There's massive speculation circulating about The Rock making a potential return to WWE in the near future.

Following a recent encounter with a young fan at a Make-A-Wish event, The Great One took to Instagram to share his delight in meeting the youngster. In his post, he hinted at having shared a 'secret' with the child about the potential comeback of 'some dude' to WWE.

"Jayden is 15 and he’s awesome!! Jayden’s wish was to meet, “The People’s Champ.” He is a HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!! I LOVE pro wrestling, so my time with Jayden was super dope! 💪🏾I told him a little secret 🤫 that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy a**es 😉👋🏾," The Rock wrote.

Fans have been buzzing with reactions following The Rock's hinted return, speculating that he might be eyeing his cousin, Roman Reigns, for a WrestleMania 40 showdown. There's a belief among some that The Rock could be the one to challenge and potentially dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Amid the excitement about The Rock's possible return, a significant portion of fans remain steadfast in their belief that Cody Rhodes should be the one to take on Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This sentiment has somewhat dampened their enthusiasm for the recent tease involving The Rock.

Check out the best reactions below:

It will be intriguing to see if The People's Champ returns to WWE anytime soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry likened Dominik Mysterio to The Rock

Mark Henry recently shared some positive remarks about 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent session of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry likened Mysterio to icons such as The Rock and Randy Orton, noting their shared professional wrestling legacy and innate intuition. Henry highlighted their common trait of never wasting a moment, regardless of how seemingly small, with their actions in and out of the ring.

"Dominik is one of those guys that – I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling. They have a legacy, Randy Orton. Like, there are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive because I see him take no wasted steps. Have you ever seen Randy Orton take a wasted step? Never! Everything means something to Dom," Henry said.

In 2023, Mysterio experienced the most successful year of his young WWE career as a member of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former NXT North American Champion.

Do you want to see The Rock return to WWE and challenge Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

