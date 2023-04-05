"He’s the only one left"- Undefeated star will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE, fans believe

Roman Reigns' historic title reign continued at WrestleMania 39 as he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With another one biting the dust, fans believe that Gunther is the final option to usurp The Tribal Chief.
The Ring General has been undefeated in singles competition since making his main roster debut last year. Gunther has held on to the Intercontinental Championship for over 300 days, defeating the likes of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more along the way.
While he may be a part of the mid-card division for now, the former NXT UK Champion proved at WrestleMania 39 that he's more than ready for the main event picture. Gunther defeated two former WWE Champions, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, at the biggest wrestling event of the year to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
With Roman Reigns once again reigning supreme at the Showcase of Immortals, many fans believe that The Ring General should be the one to end Roman's run.
Roman Reigns was present on this week's WWE RAW
WWE kickstarted a new era on Monday Night RAW as Triple H thanked the fans and everyone else for their continued support. The 14-time world champion also introduced Roman Reigns, who was welcomed by a chorus of boos from the live audience.
The Tribal Chief was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who demanded a rematch. However, Reigns neglected the demand for The American Nightmare. Cody then went on to challenge Roman to a tag team match, which the latter was quick to accept.
However, the Bloodline leader was left shocked after Brock Lesnar came out to join forces with the former AEW star.
The match, however, did not turn out the way Cody Rhodes would have hoped for, as Lesnar attacked him before the bout could even start. The Beast Incarnate brutally assaulted Rhodes while Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa quickly exited the ring.
While the intentions for Lesnar's attack are still unknown, it seems like he will be feuding with Cody Rhodes for the time being, which leaves Reigns without a challenger.
Who do you think should be next to step up to the Tribal Chief? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!
